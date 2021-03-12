This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Willy and Elsie.
Willy is a wonderful, fun-loving guy with an excitement for life that’s second to none. Unfortunately, Willy is becoming one of our long-term guests as he’s been with us for four long months.
He loves hanging out with us humans and is an all-around playful and happy boy. Willy does well with other dogs that have similar active play styles. With training and patience, Willy will be well worth the time invested to be a fantastic friend. Make today his special day, apply now to meet Willy.
Introducing Elsie. This young gal has striking eyes and a sweet personality. Elsie is slightly timid at first but comes around quickly. She exhibits lovely feline traits and enjoys snuggling up in her “blankie” and loves being petted.
She was found as a stray and, sadly, she never found her original family. Elsie is now ready to find her new family, one that won’t ever let her get lost again. Is that you? Call and schedule an appointment today.
Steps for Pets, to be held on April 10, will be our first event in a year to raise funds for our community programs. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org for more information and to view all of our animals and other news.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
