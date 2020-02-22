This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Scooter and Big Red.
Meet Scooter, aka Scoots. He’s an older, approximately 10 years young, Siamese mix cat. Scooter is laid back, chill and enjoys spending his days lounging about. He came in off the streets and is now thriving with tender loving care.
Scooter may need some veterinarian visits in the not-so-near future to fix some broken teeth. For now, Scooter easily eats his hard food, and it doesn’t bother him. Scooter is in our community cat room waiting for you to come and take him home.
Big Red is a 2-year-old terrier mix dog. She came into the shelter after living with many little chihuahuas. Unfortunately, it was too much for his last owner to care for them, and things just got out of hand. Before coming to the shelter, Big Red had never been on a leash.
She has made so much progress with training here, but she still has some work to do. She’s just about housebroken, so that’s half the battle. Big Red’s skin is still healing from going untreated for a while, but within a couple more weeks she’ll be gorgeous. Please come in and meet her, and let her tell you in person why she’s the dog for you.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor, allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
