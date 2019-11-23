The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Presley.
Presley is a sweet small dog looking for a place to lay her head and call home. She’s very gentle when she takes treats and enjoys playing outdoors. Presley will make a wonderful addition to your family.
To meet her, stop by 3000 W. Parkwood Avenue in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Presley’s adoption fee of $50 includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchip, and spay surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.