In March 1920, Willett L. Roe organized the Galveston Beach Association to build beach tourism. As managing director, he conceived, organized and sponsored annual beauty pageants as a means of drawing tourists and their dollars to Galveston.
The contests were upscale events, with judging focused on the artistic and originality. Roe enlisted the support of the Galveston Chamber of Commerce and local businesses, which sold beach and bathing attire. Regional, national and ultimately international publicity helped carry, in the words of The Galveston Tribune, May 15, 1925, “the fame of the Playground of the Southwest to the far corners of the earth.”
The Bathing Girl Revue began as a one-day event on May 16, 1920, in the roof garden of the Crystal Palace Bathhouse. Bystanders crowded the parade route.
About 20,000 people came — the largest beach event ever held at that time. The 1921 Bathing Girl Revue attracted some 75,000 people.
The prizes for the May 14, 1922, contest were to be displayed at Morris Mercer & Co. in Galveston and later at Sakowitz Bros. in Houston. The contestants marched on a boardwalk erected along the riprap lining the base of the seawall.
Galveston churches and church organizations challenged the 1923 revue’s perceived immodesty.
Mary Wilmot of Houston won the grand prize, $500 cash. The Bathing Girl Revue, May 17-19, 1924, was now a three-day affair. Miss Beaumont, Freda Howley, the grand prize winner, went on to participate in the beauty contest at Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In the 1925 Bathing Beauty revue, a mass of 100,000 people watched 36 contestants parade along the seawall.
The First International Pageant of Pulchritude and Seventh Annual Bathing Girl Revue debuted May 15-17, 1926. Crowds grew to an estimated 160,000 visitors. Contestants standing on miniature floats made from rolling chairs paraded along Seawall Boulevard.
Judges selected Catherine Moylan, of Dallas, as the Beauty Queen of the Universe. Another entrant, Rose “Rosebud” Blondell, of Dallas, won 12th place. She later achieved fame as actress Joan Blondell (1906-1979).
The Galveston Daily News, May 27, 1927, billed the annual pageant as the “Only International Comeliness Contest.” Entrants came from the United States and nine foreign nations. The 1928 and 1929 pageants were moved to June. In 1929, Lisl Goldarbeiter, Miss Austria, was named Miss Universe. In December 1929, Willett L. Roe resigned from the pageant to pursue other business opportunities.
The 1930 pageant, held in early August, coincided with larger beach crowds. Dorothy Goff, selected as Miss Universe, was later briefly an actress before dying tragically in an automobile accident. The 1931 pageant brought back the free street parade, which had required payment the past several years.
A scaled-down Personality Contest took the pageant’s place the following year. In 1933, the Great Depression ended Galveston’s aspirations to be a beauty center. A smaller Bathing Girl Revue was finally revived locally in 2009.
