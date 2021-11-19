This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Dutchess and FeFe.
Sweet Dutchess was abandoned as a puppy and spent a month in our shelter. She was then adopted by a sweet couple and grew into a muscular and active dog.
Sadly, Dutchess became too much for them when their health problems increased. Dutchess is housetrained and kennel-trained. She also knows commands. Her favorite activities are games (especially soccer), balls, rope/hoof chew toys and her tree tether. She’s friendly with other dogs and gets along well with children.
Come by and meet the most beautiful orange cat at the shelter, FeFe. FeFe has the perfect name. The F is for her funny personality. The E is for the excitement she will add to your life.
F is for her festive energy, the youth of her spirit is infectious. E is for enrich, a quality you’ll share as you spend your days together. FeFe has everything to offer including unconditional love.
Stop by for our Fall Cat Special. Fall cats are $10 and $25 for all other friendly felines.
Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
