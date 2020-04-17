This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Willow and Dixie.
Willow is a 2-year-old beauty who can be a bit shy when meeting new people but once she’s comfortable, she opens right up. She loves to sit in your lap to be pet and nap.
Not only does she have a gorgeous golden medium length coat, it’s also the softest. This girl is somewhat petite, weighing less than 10 pounds. She was formerly an office cat where she coexisted peacefully with a small dog. Willow now resides in our community cat room with fellow feline friends. If you want to meet and take home Willow please contact us to make an appointment.
Dixie is a sweetheart who was found wandering east beach. She’s incredibly sweet, affectionate and well-behaved. Dixie is about 1 1/2 years old. Dixie is one happy pibble. She loves playing fetch, walks well on a leash and is a hugger. She’s sure to be the perfect dog for a loving family. Dixie is a nice size too weighing in about 40 pounds. Call us today for an appointment to meet one of the most adorable pit bulls ever.
Although we’re temporarily closed to the public because of COVID-19, we’re still scheduling adoptions and providing services to the community by appointments.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
