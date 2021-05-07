Ami came to us after her human died unexpectedly. An extremely sweet, cuddle-girl, she loves being held and petted, and she will reach up to pat faces and hands to encourage more loving.
She has been around, and does well with, multiple cats, kittens and large dogs. Experience with children and small dogs is unknown. Ami is fully vetted and looking forward to finding a “fur-ever” family to spend the rest of her many years with them. Ami has a special adoption fee of $50.
If this loving girl isn’t adopted, come see her at our upcoming adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus Clear Lake, 16915 El Camino Real; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15 at Pet Supplies Plus League City, 1357 E League City Parkway; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 22 at Pet Supermarket, 1940 W League City Parkway.
For additional information on Ami, email us at gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
