The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Sammy.

Sammy is about 6 months old. He was a scared kitty but has really blossomed during the last month in foster care. He will need continued support to feel safe; another cat would help with that. He comes when called and will sit in his foster’s lap while watching TV. He will do best in a home with quieter surroundings.

If you would like to meet Sammy, contact his foster mom, Cathy Mergele at 281-513-5563 to set up a meet and greet. Sammy’s $25 adoption fee includes neuter, vaccines, microchipping and a free veterinarian exam.

