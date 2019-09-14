The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Sammy.
Sammy is about 6 months old. He was a scared kitty but has really blossomed during the last month in foster care. He will need continued support to feel safe; another cat would help with that. He comes when called and will sit in his foster’s lap while watching TV. He will do best in a home with quieter surroundings.
If you would like to meet Sammy, contact his foster mom, Cathy Mergele at 281-513-5563 to set up a meet and greet. Sammy’s $25 adoption fee includes neuter, vaccines, microchipping and a free veterinarian exam.
