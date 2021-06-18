This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are June and Remmy.
June is a sweet, 2 1/2-year-old boxer/pit mix looking for her savior. Sadly, she was beaten by her previous owner and left with terrible welts and bruises.
Throughout it all, she never stopped wagging her tail or looking for kisses. June isn’t shy and is fearless. She’s a complete love-bug. Please apply now online on our website to take this fun-loving girl home now.
Introducing Remmy. Remmy is a fine feline with stunning blue eyes. He’s a cool, older Siamese cat who came to us with a bad skin infection, but with time and medical treatment, you would never be able to tell.
He isn’t overly talkative and enjoys being petted. Call today to schedule an appointment to see our handsome man, Remmy.
Save the date: Surf Dogs is happening this year on July 17. Visit our website for more information. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news, including dates set for Paws Gala this year.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
