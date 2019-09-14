This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Coco and Hepburn.
Coco is a terrier lab mix that was brought into the shelter in May as a stray. This little lady is growing up into an absolute doll. She’s now about 8 months old, and all she wants to do is give love and affection.
She likes the beach and gets the zoomies in the sand. When you return, she’s ready for her bath and will take you to the toy bin, so she can pick out a nice plushy toy.
Coco enjoys her walks and trips to Home Depot with our volunteers. She would love to be in a home with a big yard or active owner to walk her daily. She’s learning sit, target, circle, down and focus.
Hepburn is a sweet 4 1/2 year old Tortie short hair cat. This beauty was surrendered to the shelter after being with her previous owners for four years. When she first came back to us, she was extremely grumpy.
She still has a slightly sour face but has opened up her heart to love again. She loves to be petted and talked to. Hepburn is hoping for a new family to take her in and let her flourish, and stay with them forever and ever. She’s cat friendly and ready to go home today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.