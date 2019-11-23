This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Chandler and Boone.
Chandler (A014142) is a domestic short hair orange tabby. He’s a young adult (16 months), already neutered and a gorgeous guy. Chandler is friendly, curious, and playful. He and his bestie Stanley (A014049) are hanging out in the Main Cat Colony practicing their greetings and social skills. Chandler hopes his forever family will find him soon — this is “his” week, so be sure to come meet him.
Boone (A018943) may be the happiest dog we ever met. He just loves life. When we say Boone loves to play with other dogs at the ARC, we mean it. He has played with over 20 different dogs during play groups with no issue. He’s the first to greet a new dog when they enter the play yard. Boone is also a big fan of water. You will often see him lounging in a baby pool when he gets to go play in the yard. We think Boone might make a great addition to your family. Stop by to meet this handsome 1-year-old boy.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Chandler and Boone are available for adoption Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
