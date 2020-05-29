At the Galveston County Food Bank, everyone is essential when it comes to ending hunger in the community. This attitude truly epitomizes the hearts and souls of the dedicated men and women who work or volunteer at the food bank, 624 Fourth Ave. N in Texas City.
On any given day, food bank workers and volunteers are in constant communication with families throughout Galveston County, and often these conversations are difficult and sobering — families requesting help, residents seeking help for their shut-in neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic, while many others offer their generous support.
The Galveston County Food Bank is a registered nonprofit, its mission to provide easy access to nutritious food for the economically disadvantaged and underserved populations.
Additionally, the food bank provides families with resources beyond food by connecting them with other agencies that can assist with child care, family therapy, health care, job placement and other vital services.
The goal is to help families get back on their feet and the path to recovery and self-sufficiency.
In 2003, the late Mark Davis, and Bill Ritter, started Gleanings from the Harvest in the back office of Galveston Island church. Their vision was to establish a long-term countywide food bank.
By 2004, the organization had outgrown that space and moved to a larger facility on the island. Soon after, the demand for food began spilling over to the mainland, and it became apparent that the founders’ vision was unfolding as demand for services quickly outgrew the limits of the island facility.
After the devastation of Hurricane Ike in 2008, the organization moved its warehouse operations from Galveston to a larger, more centralized facility in Texas City and changed its name to the Galveston County Food Bank.
Donnie VanAckeren now serves as president and chief executive officer of the organization. Donnie and his family moved to Friendswood from Nebraska about 30 years ago.
I caught up with Donnie recently and asked him to share his thoughts.
Here’s what he said: “I’m blessed. Every day I get to go to the food bank, knowing the Lord has entrusted me to be a part of his work.
“I have to step back to take in the generosity of not only the people who donate their money and their time, but also the people that we serve.
“I know that mere words are inadequate to effectively express my gratitude to all involved, from the employees, volunteers and so, so many others that make this all come together, every day.
“I wish I could put into words the effect that being part of the mission to end hunger in Galveston County has had on me.
“It has been said that if you are doing something you love, you’ll never work another day again, and I have found that to be true in my life.”
To connect, visit the food bank’s website: www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org.
