This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Rambo and Snowie.
We call him Rambo Wambo and he’s the most handsome, wiggly guy you’ll ever meet. His previous people abandoned him, and he ended up roaming the island, alone and in need of a better family.
At around 1 1/2 years old, his idea of a fun time would be going to The Strand for a walk and ice cream cone, romping on the beach in the waves, hanging out at your favorite dog friendly patio, or relaxing at home in the air-conditioning watching a movie. What we’re trying to say is Rambo is down for whatever, as long as he’s with you. Rambo is available for foster or adoption. Apply today.
Introducing Snowie. We believe Snowie is an exotic Turkish Van cat. He came to us in rough shape, basically on death’s doorstep. With the unwavering commitment from our friends at The Animal Clinic and loving shelter staff, he was treated and found the will to live to tell the tale. Snowie is now 100 percent healthy and ready to be adopted out. A total gentleman, he’s extremely tolerant of younger cats and cat friendly. Apply now. Snowie still has eight more lives to live.
Steps for Pets, our new fundraising event, is just around the corner. April 10 is the day, and you can visit www.galvestonhumane.org for more information, to register, or to view our wonderful adoptable pets.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
