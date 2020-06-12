The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Freida.
Freida is her name, spots are her game. Who couldn’t fall in love with that face and those ears? Freida loves two things in life the most — polka dots and people. She’s a super sweet girl who is calm and loves being petted.
If you’d like to meet Freida stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Freida’s adoption fee is just $75 and includes about $400 in veterinary services, such as a vet exam, vaccines, heart-worm test and a microchip.
