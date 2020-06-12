Frieda

Freida

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Freida.

Freida is her name, spots are her game. Who couldn’t fall in love with that face and those ears? Freida loves two things in life the most — polka dots and people. She’s a super sweet girl who is calm and loves being petted.

If you’d like to meet Freida stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.

Freida’s adoption fee is just $75 and includes about $400 in veterinary services, such as a vet exam, vaccines, heart-worm test and a microchip.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription