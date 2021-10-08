This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Little Lady and Domino.
Little Lady is proof that good things come in tiny packages. She’s a mixed- breed terrier that’s as cute as a button. Weighing about 25 pounds, she’s a total lap dog.
One look into her dark brown eyes and you’re bound to fall in love. Little Lady appears to have had some training in her background, and she’s as smart as a whip. She doesn’t want to be homeless any longer; she’s ready for her forever home.
A new member of our west side cat club is a darling little lady named Domino. Domino was returned at age 4, along with her best friend and littermate Dawn when their human became displaced.
The girls make a fantastic duo. Domino is quiet, well-mannered and has a gentle soul. Dawn tends to be on the shy side and not outgoing. Domino has a crisp black and white appearance that is complimented by Dawn’s subtle gray and white colorings. This beautiful pair would love to go to their forever home together.
Our annual Paws Gala “Deep in the PAWS of Texas” has been rescheduled to Jan. 15. Please check our website for details and to order tickets. Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.