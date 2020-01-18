This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Llewellyn and Daisy.
Llewellyn (A020907) is a 6-month-old domestic, medium-hair, orange-tabby-and-white kitty who is striking to look at and fun to play with. He has a fluffy deep orange (red) coat trimmed with white on his chest and paws. Llewellyn is a little shy at first but warms up with a bit of attention. He’s already neutered and has his rabies certificate packed in his bags. Llewellyn arrived at the center with Glendower (A020906), his brother and best friend — they’re a matched set except for coat length. Stop in, get acquainted, and let Llewellyn bring some sunshine into your life.
Daisy (A021047) is a beautiful girl with an adorable attitude. This 2-year-old lady is very gentle with people and knows basic commands. She has played well with multiple dogs here at the center, so she might make a great addition to your pack. The cutest thing about Daisy is her bark. She has a soft and raspy bark that’s sure to make you laugh.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Llewellyn and Daisy are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
