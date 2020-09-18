This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Glory and Paisley.
There isn’t much not to love about Glory (A024182). She’s a 2-year-old beauty with multiple bonuses going for her: She’s already spayed and heart-worm negative. She’s also current on all vaccines and ready to go to her new home. Here at the center, she has been very people- and child-friendly, along with being dog-friendly. We hope you come to see her soon.
Paisley (A023701) is a domestic short hair bobtail mix with a brown tabby coat. Paisley is about 4 1/2 months old and making her formal debut this week. Her luxurious coat is a “ticked” pattern, with normal striping on her legs and chest. Paisley’s eyes are big, her tabby “M” is lovely, her half-tail ends with a dark floof, and she has a dab of white on her chest. Besides being adorable to look at, Paisley is friendly, curious and playful. She spends her days romping with her litter-mates, practicing her kitty skills and watching for the perfect family to come take her home with them.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Paisley and Glory will be available for $42.50 Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
