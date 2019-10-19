This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Phoebe and Catalina.
Phoebe (A002034) is a domestic short hair with a brown tabby coat. Phoebe is about 8 months old, friendly, outgoing, playful and pretty as can be — a perfect package of all good things for a cat.
If she tells you something about London, the Queen or a mouse, it is something she read in a poetry book. Come get acquainted and fall in love. Phoebe is looking for a family and home of her own.
Catalina (A020243) is one lovely lady. Her beautiful eyes are sure to stop everyone she meets in their tracks. Not only has this girl shown signs of being potty trained, but she also has played well with many dogs at the animal resource center. Her hobbies include playing in the kiddie pool and showing boy dogs who is boss in the yard during dog playgroups. Don’t miss out on the sassy Catalina.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Phoebe and Catalina available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.