This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Lil Momma and Wanda.
Lil Momma came from a house with lots of other cats. She was a little spooked at first, but with time and love she has calmed down and her true personality is finally showing. She’s docile and enjoys scratches and also loves the Churu kitty treats. Lil Momma can’t wait to find a family that will spoil her with all the love and treats the world has.
Wanda is looking for her other half. She’s a young and playful 6-month-old puppy that can’t wait to go home with you. This pretty girl’s tail never stops wagging, and just as fast as she will gobble up some treats. She will jump in your lap and give you all the love her little heart contains. Wanda will play and make friends with anything that moves from people to puppies. Apply now to adopt this cutie.
On May 1 we will be holding a “Big Fix” day to spay or neuter island pets; please contact us to sign up. You can help stop the influx of unwanted animals by calling 409-740-1919 or by emailing info@galvestonhumane.org.
Visit our website to view our adoptable animals at galvestonhumane.org. Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering; call for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
