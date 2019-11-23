This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Melrose and Lizzy.
Melrose is a beautiful long haired 6-year-old tortoiseshell cat with a very shy personality. Melrose lives in our community cat room and can easily be spotted by her gorgeous coat. Melrose is very docile and calm and likes to keep to herself a lot. She enjoys being inside boxes, hiding under things and making herself at home by finding safety and comfort. Melrose may take some time to get used to you but with patience and plenty of tender loving care she would be a wonderful addition.
Meet Lizzy. This golden beauty was found as a stray, but was clearly being well cared for by someone. Unfortunately, no one came looking for this butterball. Lizzy is a 2-year-old pittie mix. She’s incredibly loving, knows basic commands and gets along great with other dogs and children. She walks well on a leash and enjoys long strolls down the beach and The Strand. Lizzy listens very well. Lizzy appears to be house-trained. If you’re looking for a couch potato, Netflix buddy or girl to chill with who will give you the biggest smile every time you look at her, she’s the perfect one for you.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.