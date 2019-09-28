The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Josie.
Josie is an outgoing and playful kitten with much energy and plenty of love to give anyone willing to give her a chance at a forever home.
She and her siblings, Jamie and Jerry, are Friendswood Animal Control kittens but are offsite with a foster home.
If you’d like to meet Josie, or have any questions, please contact her foster at 281-910-4016.
Josie’s adoption fee of $25 includes spay surgery, vaccines, microchipping and a free veterinarian exam, which saves you hundreds of dollars.
