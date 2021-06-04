This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Onyx and Luna.
Meet Onyx. This handsome 4-year-old Labrador Retriever is ready to steal your heart. He’s a goofy and playful, like any young lab would be. He has long floppy ears and a shiny black coat. He’s dog friendly and would love to go home with another doggie friend. Onyx is 70 pounds of slobber and affection. Make an appointment to meet Onyx ASAP — he’s waiting for you.
Say hello to Luna. This loving brown tabby came to the shelter with her other half and very best friend, Kash. They were taken in as kittens and have grown up together. Now at 1 1/2 years old, they are looking for a forever home where they can snuggle together and with you. Don’t leave them waiting, schedule your appointment now to adopt Luna and Kash.
It’s summer, and love is in the air. Please stop the cycle of unwanted pets by spaying and neutering. If you need assistance, call 409-740-1919. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news, including dates set for Surf Dogs and Paws Gala this year.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
