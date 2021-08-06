The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Sierra.
Sierra is a young mom, whose kittens have all been adopted, and now it’s her turn to find her forever home. She loves to cuddle and enjoys head rubs and pets but sitting next to someone that will pet or comb her beautiful brown, red and cream fur is her favorite pastime.
Sierra is quiet and shy and would do well in a moderately peaceful environment. She’s fully vetted and gets along with other cats and children; dogs are unknown.
If interested in learning more, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org.
If this sweet, stunning kitty isn’t adopted, please come visit her at our adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus Clear Lake, 16915 El Camino Real in Houston; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Pet Supplies Plus League City, 1357 E. League City Parkway; or from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Pet Supermarket, 1940 W. League City Parkway in League City.
