This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Victoria and Holmes.
Victoria (A019052) is a domestic short hair with a dark blue and sparkling white coat. Her fur is rich, soft and arranged in a “tuxedo” pattern. Alert gray-green eyes and admirable whiskers complete the picture. Victoria is just over 2 years old and already spayed. She’s sweet, friendly, can pose like a proper lady or have her playful moments with toys.
Holmes (A019416) has the whole package. Not only is he a strikingly handsome Hound dog, but he also knows several tricks. He may be 5 years old, but those years have only made him smarter and sweeter. Holmes loves to give kisses, and especially enjoys spending time with ARC children volunteers. This clever boy is looking for a “Sherlock” to his “Holmes.” Could that be you?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Victoria and Holmes available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
