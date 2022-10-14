Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger's grave

The grave of Maj. Gen Gordon Granger seen in the Lexington Cemetery. 

 Courtesy

In early May, Alex Thomas with Visit Galveston introduced me to Joe Veneto. Veneto was a guest speaker at the Galveston Island Tourism Summit.

He is the CEO of the Experience Lab, a multi-day conference that helps individuals and organizations learn how to create amazing experiences for visitors to their respective destinations.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription