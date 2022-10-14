In early May, Alex Thomas with Visit Galveston introduced me to Joe Veneto. Veneto was a guest speaker at the Galveston Island Tourism Summit.
He is the CEO of the Experience Lab, a multi-day conference that helps individuals and organizations learn how to create amazing experiences for visitors to their respective destinations.
While Veneto was in Galveston, I was able to give him a personal tour of the Absolute Equality mural and the Nia Cultural Center Juneteenth Legacy Project headquarters on The Strand. After our visit, he invited me to attend the Experience Lab in October to learn more about improving the experience.
I decided to fly up a day early and my original plan was to drive to Cincinnati. I changed my plans and decided to drive to Lexington, Kentucky.
I called Michael Crutcher, who lives in Nicholasville, and asked him to meet me at the Lexington Cemetery, where Major Gen. Gordon Granger is buried.
The Lexington Cemetery was established in 1849 and covers 170 acres. There are many historic figures buried at the cemetery.
I had seen a picture of Granger’s gravesite, but I wanted to visit it myself. I finally made it to section P, where the general is buried.
As I walked through section P, an amazing thing happen after stepping in front of Granger’s headstone. My cell phone rang and it was Crutcher. I told him I was already at the Lexington Cemetery and that we could meet at African Cemetery No. 2.
As I hung up a group of birdwatchers walked up and spoke to me.
I introduced myself and gave them a quick Juneteenth 101 lesson. They had no idea who Granger was or his connection to the Juneteenth story. I showed the group a copy of Ed Cotham’s Juneteenth book and invited them to Galveston the birthplace of Juneteenth.
The Lexington Cemetery is not only a final resting place, but also a tourist attraction. The African Cemetery No. 2 is another historic cemetery in Lexington. Many United States Colored Troops and famous African Americans are buried at the African Cemetery No. 2.
Camp Nelson is about 20 miles south of Lexington. During the Civil War, it was one of the largest recruitment and training centers for African American soldiers. Crutcher spent over an hour with me at Camp Nelson, sharing the rich history of the site.
He even took me to the Camp Nelson National Cemetery, where thousands of veterans are buried including over 800 United States Colored Troops.
As we walked through the cemetery I came upon a headstone with the name S. Collins on it. In addition to the name the grave marker was number 619. I could not believe it. What are the chances of that? I took a photo and did a Facebook Live video because I didn’t think anyone would believe me.
I later found out the S stands for Stephen. United States Colored Troop Stephen Collins died Dec. 5, 1864 from a gunshot wound to the foot. Private Collins made the ultimate sacrifice to save the Union and help free four million enslaved people in the United States.
Veneto and Crutcher both gave me an immersive experience during my visit to Kentucky. I am inspired by both men to give visitors to the island the same type of experience. Galveston is the birthplace of Juneteenth and that is one of many things that makes Galveston special.
This weekend we will host Juneteenth Directors and Planners from across the country in Galveston. Miss Juneteenth Queens from various communities will be here to compete for the 2022 National Miss Juneteenth title.
If your schedule allows please join us at Old Central Cultural Center at 9 a.m. Saturday for the Juneteenth Directors and Planners meeting. The registration fee for locals will be $20. The National Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant Program will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy St. Tickets are $20.
