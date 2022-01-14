This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Sasha and Heath.
Sasha (A028758) is a female domestic short hair brown tabby. Sasha is about 2 years old, with soft fur and a fluffy tail. One can almost guess what she’s thinking from her facial expressions and meow-meows. Sasha greets visitors and often shows off her tummy fur. Come meet her, fall in love and make her your pampered princess kitty.
Heath (A028046) is 2-year-old male lab mix, has coarse medium hair, golden brindle markings and honey-brown eyes. He arrived not trusting humans, just afraid. But fast-forward four months, with many humans making effort, Heath has made amazing progress. One volunteer consistently made efforts to help him and with time, patience and a few trips from the shelter: “He is a true diamond in the rough.” He has always shown positive interest meeting other dogs and would likely thrive with another in his home. Heath may be a shy guy, but only the deserved will receive his sweet love and loyalty.
Sasha and Heath will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50 each. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
