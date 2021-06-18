This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Stan and Jalapeno.
And then along came Stan (A026599), a cat with loads of personality to go along with his good looks. Stan is a young adult, neutered and negative for FIV and FeLV.
Life on the streets has left him with a stiff left hind leg — he gets around fine, it just doesn’t do all that bendy stuff. Stan’s purr and friendly attitude haven’t been affected one bit. Stan’s small tucked mouth and round lemon yellow eyes make him a master of expressions, the best being surprised, puzzled and even dismayed.
Jalapeno (A027152) is an Australian cattle dog, weighing in at 39 pounds, and he is a young boy at only 1 year old. He has so much playful loving energy to share. We’ve had him in playgroup with five other dogs, and he did wonderful.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Stan and Jalapeno will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50 each. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
