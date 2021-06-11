The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Truly.
A young mama, Truly (A-496) successfully raised her kittens before she herself turned a year old. She’s a friendly, loving kitty and quite the conversationalist, expressing exactly what she wants with unique cries, trills and tones and a purr that’s smooth and loud.
Truly is beautifully marked and has a soft, smooth coat. As Truly is an alpha cat, she would do better as a single or with an older, male cat. Truly is looking for that someone who she can “truly” call her own.
If this beautiful, social girl isn’t adopted, please come visit her at our adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Pet Supplies Plus League City, 1357 E. League City Parkway; or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at Pet Supermarket, 1940 W. League City Parkway.
For more pictures of Truly and to view our fundraiser baskets, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org. For more information on Truly, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
