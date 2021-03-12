The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Diva.
A beautiful panther cat who loves attention, Diva (GCTP-A-345) came to us with seven other cats when her human mommy died unexpectedly.
Diva has settled in nicely at her foster home, spending time talking to her foster family, loving all the attention and pets her foster humans give her in return. Please consider opening your heart and home to this wonderful panther cat.
If this resilient girl isn’t adopted, come see her at our upcoming adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Pet Supplies Plus League City, 1357 E. League City Parkway, League City; or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 at Pet Supermarket, 1941 W. League City Parkway, League City.
To see more pictures of Diva, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
