This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Frito and Nine Jones.
Meet our Frito Bandito; Frito for short. She’s quite the girl and stands out among her fellow feline companions. She’s about 4 years old, has a gorgeous black coat and is super sweet. Frito is too good to be true.
She came in as a stray, and surprisingly, no one came looking for her. Frito wants to be your forever friend. Schedule an appointment today to see our delicate little lady Frito. You won’t be able to resist adopting her once you meet her.
Meet our little sweetie Nine Jones. He’s a handsome guy who is about 6 years old. He has a tan coat with white markings and huge ears that stick straight up. Nine Jones has been so shy and hunkered down at the shelter but has been making slow progress in opening up. There are no issues with aggression, but he’s scared here at the shelter with all the loud sounds and smells. All Nine Jones needs is a routine, and he would be house-trained. Being in a home could help turn his frown upside down into the biggest smile a little guy could have. Nine Jones is looking for a calm household where he’s wishing to spend this holiday season (he loves turkey).
The 2021 Heroes & Hounds calendars are in, and boy do they look great. They make great gifts and are a fun way to support us. You can order them on our website and have them mailed, or pick them up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
