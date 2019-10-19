The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Captain.
Captain is a handsome guy and is believed to be a lab mix and on the larger side of medium. He’s a sweet dog and is sure to become your best friend when he discovers you have treats.
Captain knows the “sit” command, but the rest of his training is unknown. He can be adopted by himself. However, he arrived at Friendswood Animal Control with Crystal, so please consider adopting both.
Captain’s adoption fee is just $50 and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchip and neuter surgery. For information, visit 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
