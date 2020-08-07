This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Aladdin and Sissy.
Aladdin (A023231) is a kitten with a classic cream tabby coat. Aladdin is friendly, playful, active and of course cute. His coat features rosy beige over a cream background — an extremely special look. Aladdin is hanging out at his foster home for now. He’s happy to make arrangements to meet people.
Sissy (A023643) is a pretty girl who’s ready to find that special someone. She’s a little shy at first but she loves to give kisses. She shines her big smile at you anytime you get close and wiggles her little tail. She has brown eyes you can get lost in and a matching brindle coat that shimmers.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Aladdin and Sissy will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
