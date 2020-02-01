The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Diva.
Diva is a beautiful senior girl estimated to be 10 years old, but you’d never know it to look at her or by her activity level. Diva is a love bug who likes spending time with people and playing in the yard. This sweet lady enjoys treats and car rides. Come meet Diva, fall in love and open your heart and home to this senior baby. Diva and her son, Scooby, are available, if you’re shopping for two dogs.
Come meet Diva at Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
Diva’s adoption fee includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, testing and spay surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.