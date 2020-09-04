This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Baby Kitty and Mae Belline.
Baby Kitty is affectionate, friendly, playful and a lovely girl. Despite her name, she isn’t quite a baby anymore. Now, slightly over 1 year old, she has matured into a lovely calico.
She got along wonderfully with all members of her previous family, even the grand babies. She enjoys chasing bugs and playing with other cats. She wasn’t around dogs, but with a respectful cat-friendly dog, she would likely do fine.
She’s litter box trained and is an all-around great cat. She loves laying on her human and cuddling at bedtime. She will make a wonderful companion, especially for those who work at home in today’s world. Come and adopt her today.
Meet Miss Mae Belline. This sweet girl is spayed, approximately 4 years old and ready to jump into her new forever life. She came to us as a stray a few months ago, so we don’t know much about her life before she met us.
Lucky for her, she was able to spend some of her time in a wonderful foster home. Her foster mama describes her as being a lovely girl. She’s more of a couch potato but does enjoy playing with other dogs.
She loves her humans and becomes attached quickly. She’s affectionate, very eager to please, wiggles her butt when she gets excited and may even get the zoomies if she is extremely happy. She’s dog friendly, house-trained and sweet as pie. She’s waiting for you to come and adopt her, so don’t keep her waiting.
We’re closed for walk-ins, but we’re still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up-to-date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
