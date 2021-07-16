This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Dillan and Dottie.
Meet Dillan. This young pup was found at a gas station terrified, covered in fleas, ticks and demodex mange. After being treated, bathed and given much tender, loving care, he’s now ready for a forever home.
This once frightened little guy has transformed into an adorable, happy-go-lucky fellow. Dillan, 7 months old, is a true puppy at heart. He has progressed well with his potty training and leash walking, and he wants to be the best dog ever.
Come meet our Dottie. Dottie is one among many kittens here, and each one special in its own way. She is 4 months old and has unique black markings on her snow white fur.
This fun-loving girl has been with us since she was a baby along with her brother Bobbi (also available for adoption). Dottie has become our little darling with her sweet, playful personality. Come meet her today.
All cats and kittens are $25 all summer long. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news, including our Paws Gala. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
