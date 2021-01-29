This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Peach and Winter.
Peach (A025529) is a 7-month-old female with an orange and white coat. She’s pretty as a peach with her “orange” that’s an unusual pale peachy-pink that has an extra soft texture. Think pastel, soft, peaches and cream — from her nose to her light golden eyes to her muted striping. Peach is friendly, playful, flirty and loves attention.
She looks forward to her turn as spokes-cat this week and is working on her greeting. Treat yourself to meeting precious Peach and see if she’s the kitty you’ve been waiting for.
Winter (A025205) is a 2-year-old female American bulldog mix. She’s a special girl as she has little to no hearing. While she may not be able to hear, that doesn’t stop her from being the happiest girl in the room. She enjoys the company of people and other dogs. Come meet this wonderful girl.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Peach and Winter will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
