The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pets of the week are Joey and Robby.
After five happy months in a loving home, Joey (A-211) and Robby (A-212) were returned, through no fault of their own, because of the unexpected death of their human dad.
Joey is outgoing and social. Robby has blossomed into a lovable, social cat with his brother’s support. Both cats enjoy playing and running through the house with the other cats, then settling down to watch birds or sleep in a favorite chair. Both are comfortable around dogs, cats and kittens; experience with children is unknown.
Please note: Robby relies heavily on his brother Joey. The two must be adopted together. To learn more, visit gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org.
Come check them out at out adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus Clear Lake, 16915 El Camino Real in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.