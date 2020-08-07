This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Natalie and Dolly.
Meet Natalie. This sweet momma cat was brought to the shelter as a stray with three of her babies. Her babies are now weaned and Natalie is anxiously awaiting an appointment to be adopted. That’s right, this girl never has to deal with having kittens again. Natalie is about a year old with a slick black and white coat and full of life. She’s looking for a family that will give her the occasional wet food treat, always keep her bowl full of food, and keep her heart full of love. If you want to fulfill Natalie’s lifetime wish of unconditional love forever and ever, apply now to adopt her.
Have you ever wanted to snuggle on the couch with Dolly Parton after working 9-5? Well, here’s your chance. This lady may not have a coat of many colors as a lot of it’s turning gray but she does have Dolly’s beautiful personality. She’s as sweet as could be. She loves to lay beside her people but doesn’t seem to mind a crate either. Dolly is about 12-plus years young and just keeps getting better with age. She would love a gentle hand to pet her, a soft couch to lay on and one more request, she likes chunky canned food with lots of gravy. Dolly is available for foster or adoption.
We’re closed for walk-ins, but we’re still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up to date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.