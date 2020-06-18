GALVESTON
For the past 16 summers, the surf on a stretch of beach along Seawall Boulevard in Galveston has been home to a continuously changing group of young wave riders.
The children, all participants in Ohana Surf & Skate’s summer surf camps, arrive early each weekday morning and, after a quick stretch, dash into the waves with their instructors.
The camps, which run throughout the summer months, feature 17 expert instructors to guide children ages 6 to 17 through the basics of surfing.
In addition to learning to surf, Ohana owner William “Boog” Cram said the students will learn camaraderie and a love of the ocean.
