This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bay and Plum Fairy.
Bay (A023667) is a domestic short hair brown tabby kitten and is as pretty as she is sweet. Bay showed up as a baby with her litter-mates and lovely mom Rhoni (A023663).
Bay is 4 months old, perky, playful and quite the photo model. She looks wonderful in peach and aqua or in “just” her snappy striped coat.
Plum Fairy (A023635) is a 4-year-old female Staffordshire mix, with a beautiful brown brindle and white coat. She’s a short gal who is full of love. She knows how to sit on command and has done well with a child at the center, too.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Bay and Plum Fairy will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
