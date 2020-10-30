This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Zoe and The Rock.
Zoe (A024675) is a little over 2 years old and a sweetheart. Her lovely coat features spots, bars and ticking in many shades of brown, tan and taupe highlighted with dark stripes. Her alert hazel eyes are beguiling, her tabby “M” is a unique crest, and she carries her tail with a curl.
Zoe has been a good mom to her kittens and is ready for her next chapter. A pampered kitty with toys, pets, laps and treats would be just perfect. Don’t zig or zag, come meet this darling girl soon — you will be glad you did.
Looking for an all-around awesome dog? Look no further than The Rock (A014235). This happy, handsome boy enjoys life and everyone he meets. You will make fast friends with him, especially if you like to play fetch. Come by and meet this amazing boy.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Zoe and The Rock will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
