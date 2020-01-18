This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Misty and Ruger.
Misty is an 8-month-old young active and loving cat with a stunning bronze and black tabby coat. This young lady has been with us her whole life and is ready to see what home life is like. She loves hiding and playing with boxes, as well as any toy involving feathers. Misty is often found under her blanket and beds and not because she’s timid. Quite the contrary, she’s super cuddly. Misty loves her toys and loves playing with other cats. Please come see her today.
Calling all you hound lovers. Ruger is here and waiting to leave the shelter. Ruger came to us as a stray a couple months ago. He’s a very sweet 2-year-old boy who needs a little tender loving care to come out of his shell. Ruger is an eye-catching blue merle coon tick hound. He may not be the best hunter, but he could be the best friend you have been looking for.
Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
