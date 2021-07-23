This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Molly and Helga.
Meet Molly. Molly is a short and stocky terrier. She’s playful and loves to get the “zoomies.” Molly is on a mission to find her new forever family. She’s spayed, heartworm negative and up-to-date on core vaccines. Molly has some minor hair loss that she’s healing from because of having lots of fleas at intake.
Molly is an affectionate lady who you’ll find irresistible. Molly loves people and adores attention. She wags her tail so hard that her whole body jiggles and wiggles. Molly is ready to go home with you — apply now.
Presenting our little princess Helga. Helga is a friendly feline. At 5 months old, Helga is looking for a place where she can call home. She’s quite the character to watch as she amuses herself frolicking around and playing with her toys.
Helga’s favorite friend is her stuffed mouse. Helga also enjoys being petted and will happily sit in your lap. Helga and her brother Hubert are anxiously waiting to be adopted.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.