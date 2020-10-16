This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Clover and Flo.
Meet our Clover. Clover was raised in foster care as a bottle baby and is now about 6 months old. She has grown into a big strong girl who’s extremely sweet and shy at times. She loves to play with any toy, ball or feather she can get her paws on.
Clover loves to be petted and have her chin scratched. She also gets along well with other kitties once she gets to know them. Come adopt her today.
Meet Flo. Flo is beautiful and has impeccable manners (She knows sit and paw.) She will even be gentle when taking food from you. Flo is a 2 years young pibble mix who’s extremely affectionate with people.
Flo came to us as a stray, and she’s sad she never got reunited with her original family. Now, she’s looking for a new forever family to love and cherish her. Could that be you? Apply now.
The 2021 Heroes & Hounds Calendars are in and, boy, do they look great. They make great gifts and are a fun way to support us. You can order them on our website and have them mailed or pick them up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
