This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Gilbert and Twinkie.
Introducing the most adorable puppy in the world, Gilbert. He is a little puppy with tons of energy. Gilbert is full of life, love and curiosity. He is easygoing when socializing with other people and dogs. He just wants a playmate and friend. Gilbert would be a wonderful companion for any age, from kids to active adults. Gilbert will require guidance and training to help him grow up into a big, smart boy. From his cute black nose and puppy face to the tip of his little white tail, he’s irresistible. Don’t miss out on this adorable pup. Call for an appointment today.
Who doesn’t love a Twinkie? Our little Twinkie may not be golden yellow but he is a treat for your eyes. He is softer and smoother than the cream filling with 0 calories. This little fellow has been left alone since his sister was adopted. Twinkie is as sweet as can be, maybe even sweeter than the delicious desert. His green eyes glow like his fun-loving personality. Twinkie is worth indulging in. Call to schedule an appointment to fall in love with him today.
Next up … the Barkus & Meoux parade and Cat’s Eye View Balcony Party. Check out our website for more information at www.galvestonhumane.org.
Visit or website to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only!
