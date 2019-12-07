The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Luna.
Luna is estimated to be about 8 weeks old, and this tortie is as cute as can be. Luna is a super sweet kitten who is extremely sociable. She loves people and is a happy little baby, which can be heard purring almost constantly. Luna also enjoys playing, exploring and letting you rub her tummy.
Luna is in foster care. To set up a meet and greet with Luna, contact her foster Mom, Cathy Mergele, 281-513-5563.
Luna’s adoption fee includes spaying, vaccines, microchipping and a veterinarian exam.
The facility also will have its holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be special adoption rates, and milk and cookies for attendees. For information, call 281-996-3390.
