This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Judie and Million.
Joyful Judie (A025445) is friendly, has a mellow demeanor and is lovely to look at. Judie likes to chat meow, meow, meow. She must be saying wise, wonderful and witty things. She would tell us that brown tabbies are the “real” cats. She’s “purrfect:” brick-colored nose, yellow-gold eyes, sharp tabby “M,” brown fur striped with black and ending with a black tail tip. Don’t delay or dawdle, come meet Judie today.
This handsome boy is Million (A024971). He has a blast everywhere he goes and enjoys life to the fullest. He loves getting treats. He has done well playing with other dogs here at the center. He’s dreaming of the day he gets a home of his own. Come by and meet this boy. Can Million crash at your pad?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Judie and Million will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
