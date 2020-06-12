This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Doodle and Cali Jo.
Doodle (A023512) is a domestic short hair orange tabby and is a dandy of a kitten. Doodle is one cute kitten about 4 months old with his golden orange coat, unique tabby “M,” and expressive face.
He’s new in town, ready to make friends and conquer a pile of toys. Doodle promises to grow up to be handsome and the best kitty friend his family ever imagined.
Cali Jo (A018455) is a beautiful girl with striking amber eyes. She is 50 pounds of pure loyalty. She adores treats almost as much as she will adore you. Cali Jo is smart, loyal, loving and knows commands. She is a shelter favorite and deserves a nice home.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Doodle and Cali Jo will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org.
