This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Joy and Jackson.
Who needs some Joy in their life? If you enjoy love and affection, this may be the girl for you. Joy is a beautiful 1 1/2-year-old dilute lilac tortoiseshell cat who has been an amazing mother to her kittens, who have all been adopted.
Now, Joy is ready to give all her love and attention to a forever family. She gets along well with other feline companions, and her favorite things are to play and pounce, and she adores long naps in sun. If you need some “joy” in your life, our Joy will put a smile on your face and some happiness in your heart.
Meet Jackson, an exceptionally handsome male pit lab mix. He is a grown adult dog about 2 years old who was brought to us back in February as a stray. Sadly, like many others that enter our doors, Jackson was never claimed by his previous family.
Jackson is trying to keep his spirits up because we’ve told him soon he’ll get to go home. He would love a life of exercise followed by relaxation. Jackson knows the basics, sit and down.
However, he could use more training (but he is a smart cookie and learns quick). Jackson is eager to have a home to call his own, so if you’re looking to open your home and heart come meet this fella today. Jackson is available for foster or adoption.
We’re closed for walk-ins, but we’re still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up-to-date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
