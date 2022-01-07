This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Francine and JJ.
Meet Francine. This playful girl is ready to find her forever home. She’s an older puppy with a goofy, silly spirit. Francine enjoys playing with toys and eating snacks. She’s a beautiful 9-months-young retriever mix. Francine would make a great addition to any family looking for a new best friend. Don’t let Francine get any older in the shelter — apply now to take her home.
Meet JJ from the Outer Banks! Just kidding, this kitten is actually a BOI (Born on the Island). JJ and his kitty crew are all looking for their treasure of a forever home — is that with you? Apply now for this gorgeous cream-and-white sweetie. He’s been with us since the beginning of October patiently waiting for you to come adopt him. Don’t hesitate, call today to schedule an appointment.
Our 2022 Heroes & Hounds calendars are still available and will help you stay organized while supporting a great cause. Available for purchase in-person or on our website.
Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
